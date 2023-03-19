CJI DY Chandrachud says that there is absolutely no pressure from the govt on how to decide cases

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, and NV Ramana, and have said that they do not succumb to any pressure, including from the government, while deciding cases.

During a webinar, Justice Chandrachud said that the judiciary is the guardian of the Constitution and the rule of law, and that judges are not influenced by anyone, including the government, while making decisions.

He further stated that while the judiciary does take into account the views of the government, it does not allow them to affect their decisions.

Justice Ramana also emphasized the independence of the judiciary and said that judges take an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the country, and that they follow this oath without any fear or favour.

Both judges also discussed the importance of an independent judiciary in a democracy, and how it is necessary to maintain the faith of the people in the judiciary.

The webinar was organized by the Jindal Global Law School and was attended by legal experts, scholars, and students from various countries.