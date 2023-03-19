DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

India’s trade deficit narrows in February

Mar 19, 2023, 04:20 pm IST

New Delhi: Data released by Union Commerce and Industry Ministry revealed that exports from the country declined in February. The exports are declining for the third consecutive month. The overall exports in February India’s exports dipped in February  by 8.8% to $33.88 billion. It was  $37.15 billion in the same month last year.

Imports also declined by 8.21% to $51.31 billion as against $55.9 billion recorded in the corresponding month last year. The country’s trade deficit in February stood at $17.43 billion. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports of the country.

Meanwhile, the country’s overall merchandise exports during April-February this fiscal,  rose by 7.5% to $405.94 billion. Imports during the period increased by 18.82% to $653.47 billion

 

