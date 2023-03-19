Kawasaki launches updated version of Versys 1000 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Popular two-wheeler brand in the country, Kawasaki Motors has finally launched the updated version of Versys 1000 in India. The bike is priced at Rs 12.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is powered by 1043cc inline 4-cylinder engine that churns 118.2 bhp power at 9000 rpm and 102 Nm torque at 7500 rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox via a slip and assist clutch. Suspension duties are handled by a 43mm upside down fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The braking duty is taken care of by a dual 310mm disc upfront and a single 250mm rotor towards the rear end.

The bike features a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue style tachometer and a multi-function LED screen, a Bosch IMU that controls the anti-lock braking system, electronic cruise control, Kawasaki cornering management function, smartphone connectivity, traction control system, assist & slipper clutch among many others.