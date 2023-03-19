Millions of dead, rotten fish wash ashore river near Australian town

Millions of dead fish have washed up on the banks of the Darling River in New South Wales, Australia. The stench of rotten fish has caused alarm among locals, who fear the event could harm aquatic life in the region.

The incident is believed to be caused by low oxygen levels in the water, which could have been exacerbated by the recent drought and recent rainfall in the area. The New South Wales Department of Primary Industries is investigating the incident and has warned locals not to consume any dead fish or enter the water.

The Darling River is an important source of water for farmers and irrigators in the region. This is not the first time such an event has occurred in the region, with a similar mass fish death event happening in the same area in 2019.

Environmental groups have blamed the incident on government mismanagement of water resources and over-extraction by irrigators.

The Australian government has launched an investigation into the incident, with Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall stating that ‘the scale of this fish kill is shocking’.