Scientists claim to have discovered a new parasitic fungus which infects trapdoor spiders in Brazil

A parasitic fungus that attacks and feeds on spiders has been discovered in Brazil by scientists.

The fungus called ‘Naushonia’ has been found to prey on spiders and turn them into zombies before killing them. The fungus can manipulate the behavior of spiders, causing them to weave a new type of web, which helps the fungus to spread its spores.

The discovery was made by a team of scientists at the Federal University of Santa Maria, who were conducting research in the Amazon rainforest.

The parasitic fungus is believed to be unique to Brazil and the research team is now studying its life cycle and behavior.

The fungus is part of a group of fungi known as ‘entomopathogens,’ which are known for their ability to control the behavior of insects and other arthropods.

The discovery of the parasitic fungus could have important implications for the study of entomopathogens and their impact on ecosystems, as well as for the study of spider behavior and evolution.