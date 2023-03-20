Brahmapuram factory documents reveal difficult to identify the culprit

The records demonstrate that the entire structure of the arrangement for the Solid Waste Management project is rife with several loose ends as the investigation into who is to blame for the Brahmapuram dump yard problem continues. According to the documents, it’s challenging to place the blame on a specific organisation. The blame-spinning cycle would so continue. The Kochi corporation will be relieved of its responsibility to manage the legacy waste that has accumulated at the Brahamapuram waste dumping yard scientifically under the terms of a government order issued in March 2020. This is because the local organisation is not in a position to manage the legacy waste accumulated at Brahamapuram and has failed to take effective steps, according to the government order.

According to the same order, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has been designated by the government as the nodal agency for managing the procedure for disposing of solid waste. KSIDC will launch a tender process to find a qualified organisation with the necessary experience to handle and dispose of the legacy waste at Brahamapuram. Also, it was announced that KSIDC will carry out this project under the direction of the LSG division.