Chinese father gave his 11-year-old son an extreme punishment, to play video games for 17 hours non-stop

A father in China has come under fire on social media for punishing his 11-year-old son by asking him to play video games for 17 hours non-stop. The punishment was reportedly given because the boy had performed poorly in school.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many people criticizing the father for his extreme and potentially harmful punishment. Experts have warned that excessive screen time can have negative effects on children’s physical and mental health.

The father defended his actions, stating that he wanted to teach his son a lesson about the importance of hard work and discipline. However, many people have argued that the punishment was excessive and could have lasting negative effects on the child’s well-being.

The incident highlights the pressure that many Chinese parents place on their children to perform well academically. China’s highly competitive education system is known for placing a great deal of emphasis on test scores and academic achievement, leading many parents to push their children to succeed at all costs.

In response to the incident, many people on social media have called for greater awareness about the potential harms of excessive screen time and for parents to adopt more balanced approaches to disciplining their children.

In conclusion, the case of a Chinese father punishing his 11-year-old son by asking him to play video games for 17 hours non-stop has sparked outrage and criticism on social media. The incident highlights the pressure that many Chinese parents place on their children to perform well academically and the potential harms of excessive screen time. While the father defended his actions as a lesson about hard work and discipline, many people have called for greater awareness and balanced approaches to disciplining children.