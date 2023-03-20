Commodity Market: Gold edges lower marginally

Mumbai: Gold price depreciated marginally in the commodity market. Sovereign gold price edged lower to Rs 43,000 mark today. Yesterday, gold price touched an all-time high. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,840, lower by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures trading at Rs 59,406 per 10 gram, up Rs 23 or 0.04%. Silver May futures were trading lower by Rs 165 at Rs 68,336 per kg.

Gold prices dropped in the global markets on Monday. Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,973.44 per ounce, after sliding 1% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,978.40.