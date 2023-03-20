Dog raped by man in Patna; investigation ongoing

In Bihar’s Patna, a man has been charged with raping a stray dog, according to the police. The incident happened on March 8 during Holi in Phulwari Sharif’s Faisal Colony, and a video of it has since appeared on social media.

A nearby CCTV camera captured the entire incident, which was then reported to the police by a local Charity.

Once an NGO made an application to the Phulwari Sharif police station, the police inquiry was started. According to news agency ANI, the man can allegedly be seen in the CCTV footage conducting the unnatural deed on the dog in the colony.

The event was confirmed by ASP Manish of Phulwari Sharif, who also stated that the matter will be investigated for animal cruelty.

Phulwari Sharif Manish Kumar, an assistant superintendent of police, told ANI: ‘A request for an application has been made, and the document has been forwarded. The IPC and the Animal Act will be enforced. The situation is being looked into.’