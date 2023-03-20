Ford recalls 15 lakh cars due to this issue

Mumbai: Ford has decided to recall more than 1.5 million vehicles in the US. These vehicles were recalled to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break. The largest of two recalls covers nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsize cars. The second recall covers more than 222,000 F-150 pickups from 2021. The windshield wiper arms can break.

Also Read: Kawasaki launches Ninja Z H2 and Z H2 SE in India: Price and features

The automobile brand informed that it will mail owner notification letters starting April 17. They will get a second letter once parts are available for the fix.