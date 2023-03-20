Gulf country to allows visa on arrival for citizens from 50 countries

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has decided to provide a 30-day visa on arrival into the country, which can be extended for 10 days, or a 90-day visa on arrival for citizens of more than 50 countries. Citizens of other countries are required to get an entry permit prior to arrival into the UAE and someone to sponsor it. The UAE Digital Government (DGov) updated this.

Citizens of GCC countries do not require a visa or permit or to be sponsored by a national or resident in the UAE. They need to present their GCC country passport or national ID card at the point of entry into the UAE.

Interested people can visit ‘Visit Dubai’ website (https://www.visitdubai.com) to check his/her eligibility for the UAE visa on arrival.

Indian citizens holding a normal passport and either a visit visa issued by the USA or a green card issued by the USA or a residence visa issued by the UK or a residence visa issued by the EU can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days. But, the visas or the green card must be valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival into the UAE. The visa can be extended for additional 14 days.