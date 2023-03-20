India strongly protests after pro-Khalistan demonstrators tear down the tricolour at the London mission

On Sunday night, a group of demonstrators carrying separatist Khalistani flags and yelling pro-Khalistan slogans tore down the tricolour that was atop the Indian High Commission in London.

While claiming to be ‘informed’ of an incident in the region, Scotland Yard has not yet released an official statement.

In the meantime, India has voiced its vehement objection to the British government regarding the security of its diplomatic presence and questioned the lack of adequate security at the location.

Videos from the scene show an Indian official grabbing the flag from a protester through the first-floor window of the mission, while the protester is seen waving a Khalistan flag hanging off its ledge. Images of shattered windows and men climbing the India House building were circulating on social media.

The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), was called in late Sunday night to express India’s vehement displeasure over the activities committed by separatist and extremist forces against the Indian High Commission in London.

‘The total lack of British security that allowed these individuals entry into the High Commission facilities was requested to be explained.’ According to a statement from the MEA, she was reminded of the fundamental responsibilities the UK Government has under the Vienna Convention in this regard.

‘The UK government’s disregard for the safety of Indian diplomatic staff and facilities in the UK is unacceptable in India. It is anticipated that the UK Government will act quickly to locate, apprehend, and bring charges against every person engaged in today’s tragedy, as well as implement strict measures to stop similar instances from happening again,’ says the statement.

A so-called ‘Referendum 2020’ is being held by the outlawed group Sikhs For Justice in the midst of Punjab’s crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.