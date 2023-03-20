Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in India to discuss trade and China

Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan, arrived in India on Monday for discussions that are planned to center on advancing bilateral trade and technological cooperation as well as a shared concern about China. India and Japan along with the United States and Australia make up the Quad alliance, which positions itself as a bulwark against China’s growing assertiveness in Asia under President Xi Jinping.

A little more than a week ago, Kishida’s Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese visited India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks on expanding economic relations and China. Albanese, who is also establishing deeper ties with the US and UK under a different alliance known as AUKUS, is scheduled to host the Quad leaders in May. China has characterized the Quad as an attempt to encircle it, while the members of the Quad insist that they are not a military alliance and deny having hostile ambitions. As part of the larger Indo-Pacific Economic Framework unveiled last year, measures on sustainable energy, digital trade, and infrastructure were anticipated to be announced by Modi and Kishida. According to media sources, Kishida, the G7’s current president, was also supposed to invite Modi to the organization’s summit in May.