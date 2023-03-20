Maruti Suzuki launches Brezza CNG in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza CNG in the markets. The compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is offered at a starting price of Rs 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in four variants namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Dual Tone. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is Maruti’s 14th CNG product in India.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is powered by 1.5L K-Series petrol engine which generates top power of 86.6 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual. The SUV delivers a mileage of 25.51 km/kg.

The new CNG version comes with features like Alloy Wheels, Electric Sunroof, Cruise Control, 7-inch SmartPlay Pro Infotainment System with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Keyless Push Start.

Below is the variant-wise price of Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG in India:

BREZZA S-CNG PRICE (IN INR, EX-SHOWROOM)

Variant Price

LXi S-CNG 9 14 000/-

VXi S-CNG 10 49 500/-

ZXi S-CNG 11 89 500/-

ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone 12 05 500/-