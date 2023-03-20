Taiwan’s Former President Ma Ying-jeou to visit China

Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou is set to visit China from March 27, according to reports on March 20, 2023.

Ma, who served as President of Taiwan from 2008 to 2016, is expected to attend a conference on cross-strait relations in the Chinese city of Xiamen. The conference is being organized by the Chinese Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), a semi-official organization that handles relations with Taiwan.

Ma’s visit to China is significant as it comes amid a period of heightened tensions between Taiwan and China. The two countries have been engaged in a long-standing dispute over Taiwan’s sovereignty, with China claiming the island as part of its territory.

Ma’s visit has been seen by some as an attempt to improve cross-strait relations and promote dialogue between the two sides. However, the visit has also been criticized by some in Taiwan, who see it as a potential threat to the island’s sovereignty and independence.

The Taiwanese government has sought to downplay the significance of Ma’s visit, stating that it is a private visit and does not represent the views of the government. However, the visit is likely to be closely watched by both sides of the Taiwan Strait and may have implications for future cross-strait relations.

Overall, Ma’s visit to China represents a potential opportunity for dialogue and improved relations between Taiwan and China. However, the visit is also likely to be controversial and may further highlight the ongoing dispute over Taiwan’s sovereignty.