Commodity News: Gold price crosses Rs 44,000 mark again

Mumbai: Gold price again crossed Rs 44,000 mark in the markets. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,000, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered loss of Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,630 per 10 gram, up Rs 124 or 0.21%. On Monday, gold futures hit a lifetime high of Rs 60,455 before ending the session at Rs 59,471. Silver futures were trading at Rs 69,060, up Rs 222 or 0.32%. On Monday, silver futures ended at Rs 68,804, up Rs 303 or 0.44%.

In the global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,982.59 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.2% to $1,986.30