E-stamping will come into effect from April 1

From April 1, all stamp papers used for non-judicial purposes, regardless of denomination, will be able for E- Stamping.The sale of stamp papers with denominations up to Rs. 1 lakh must go through authorised stamp vendors, according to a government order. In this regard, the government has enacted regulations. The registration department was informed that the department’s PEARL application had undergone the necessary adjustments.

The sale of stamp papers now stocked with State treasuries and vendors could continue for a period of six months starting on April 1, 2023, even if e-stamping is being implemented for stamp papers with denominations up to Rs. 1 lakh. In one particular sub-registrar office in each of the districts, the e-stamping of stamp papers with denominations up to Rs. 1 lakh will begin on April 1. Beginning on May 2, 2023, it will be introduced throughout the State.