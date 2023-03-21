IMD forecasts Heavy rainfall over various states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, Uttarakhand, may see heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, during the following two days, rainfall activity in northwest India is projected to decline, with a new rainy period beginning on Thursday. Unseasonal showers arrived in wide portions of Mumbai city and Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning. It is probable that the city will continue to experience isolated periods of light to moderate rain, along with gusty gusts of 30 to 40 kph and lightning in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad.

The Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh are also expected to see thunderstorms, along with lightning and strong winds (30–40 kmph). The majority of locations across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand as well as a number of locations across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Sikkim recorded maximum temperatures that were significantly below normal (-5.1°C or less) as of Tuesday morning, March 21. The highest maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 37.2°C in Kerala’s Palakkad.