India announces 25 airports as embarkation points for Hajj pilgrims

New Delhi: Union government has released the full list of embarkation points for pilgrims for Hajj 2023. A total of 25 airports in the country were announced as the embarkation points for Hajj pilgrims. This includes 4 new airports- 2 of them in Kerala state. Kerala’s residents can choose from Kannur and Calicut in the Malabar area of the state to embark. 2 other airports newly approved for Hajj pilgrims include Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, and Agartala in Tripura.

‘The final number of embarkation points will be subject to a minimum number of passengers opting for an airport and the feasibility of setting up of the related infrastructure. Pilgrims have been given options to travel from 25 embarkation points for Hajj 2023,’ said Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani.

Also Read: New poster of ‘Kallanum Bhagavathyum’ released

Here is the full list of airports that will serve as embarkation points:

Srinagar

Ranchi

Gaya

Guwahati

Indore

Bhopal

Mangalore

Goa

Aurangabad

Varanasi

Jaipur

Nagpur

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Cochin

Chennai

Ahmadabad

Lucknow

Kannur

Vijayawada

Agartala

Calicut