India announces 25 airports as embarkation points for Hajj pilgrims

New Delhi: Union government has released the full list of embarkation points for pilgrims for Hajj 2023. A total of 25 airports in the country were announced as the embarkation points for Hajj pilgrims. This includes 4 new airports- 2 of them in Kerala state. Kerala’s residents can choose from Kannur and Calicut in the Malabar area of the state to embark. 2 other airports newly approved for Hajj pilgrims include Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, and Agartala in Tripura.
‘The final number of embarkation points will be subject to a minimum number of passengers opting for an airport and the feasibility of setting up of the related infrastructure. Pilgrims have been given options to travel from 25 embarkation points for Hajj 2023,’ said Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani.
Here is the full list of airports that will serve as embarkation points:
Srinagar
Ranchi
Gaya
Guwahati
Indore
Bhopal
Mangalore
Goa
Aurangabad
Varanasi
Jaipur
Nagpur
Delhi
Mumbai
Kolkata
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Cochin
Chennai
Ahmadabad
Lucknow
Kannur
Vijayawada
Agartala
Calicut
