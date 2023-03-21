Lawmakers in Florida to draft a law that would ban school instruction on menstrual cycles before sixth grade

A bill has been introduced in Florida that seeks to ban the discussion of menstruation in schools before the sixth grade. The proposed legislation has sparked controversy and criticism from women’s health advocates, who argue that it would stigmatize menstruation and limit access to important health information.

The bill, which was introduced by Republican lawmaker Webster Barnaby, would prohibit teachers from providing any instruction or materials related to menstruation to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The bill also requires schools to obtain written consent from parents before providing any such instruction or materials to students in sixth grade or higher.

Critics of the bill argue that it would limit access to important health information and perpetuate harmful myths and misconceptions about menstruation. They also point out that menstruation is a natural and normal part of life and that discussing it openly and honestly can help to reduce stigma and promote gender equality.

Supporters of the bill argue that it is necessary to protect the innocence of young children and to ensure that parents have control over what their children are taught in schools. They also argue that the bill is consistent with the state’s existing policies on sex education, which emphasize abstinence and parental involvement.

Overall, the proposed bill in Florida to ban the discussion of menstruation in schools before the sixth grade has sparked debate and criticism from women’s health advocates who argue that it could have negative consequences for students’ health and well-being. The bill is expected to face significant opposition in the coming weeks and months as it makes its way through the legislative process.