PM Modi Gifts Lord Buddha Statue to Japan PM

On Fumio Kishida’s two-day state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him a sandalwood Buddha statue. Kishida left India on Tuesday morning. The two leaders had spent time at the Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi on Monday. According to officials, the Buddha figurine is hand carved and is made entirely of sandalwood. It also features traditional patterns and landscapes from nature. Under the Bodhi tree, the Buddha is seated in “dhyana mudra.” The “dhyana mudra” is the mudra of meditation and the achievement of spiritual perfection. In Indian culture, the Kadamwood Jali Box in which the statue was kept is also regarded as lucky. According to officials, the imprints of birds and animals, which have been the recurring theme in Indian art for many years, give the finished product a unique touch. Sandalwood carving is a beautiful and age-old technique that has been practiced for ages in Karnataka. Intricate sculptures, figurines, and other decorative things are made by carving elaborate motifs into blocks of aromatic sandalwood.