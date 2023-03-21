DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Ramadan 2023: Gulf country announces official working hours

Mar 21, 2023, 08:15 pm IST

Doha:  Official working for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan was announced in Qatar. Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, HE Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Sulaiti issued a circular for this.

The official working hours during Ramadan for employees working in ministries, government agencies and public institutions will be 5 hours a day, starting from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. Employees may be permitted late attendance up to 10 am at the latest, provided that they fulfil work requirements and complete the official working hours (5 hours).

 

