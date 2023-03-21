In a small village in India, cashews are being sold at a price that is comparable to that of common vegetables. The village, known as Paroda, is located in the western state of Goa, which is known for its cashew plantations.

The cashews in Paroda are being sold at prices as low as 20 rupees per kg, which is equivalent to the price of some vegetables. This is due to the abundance of cashew plantations in the area, which has led to a surplus of cashews.

The low prices have led to a surge in demand for cashews from Paroda, with buyers coming from across the region to purchase them. Many of these buyers are small-scale vendors who sell the cashews in their local markets.

The cashews from Paroda are known for their high quality and are often used in the production of cashew-based products such as cashew feni, a local liquor. The cashews are also exported to other parts of India and the world.

The low prices of cashews in Paroda have had a positive impact on the local economy, providing income for cashew farmers and employment opportunities for local workers. The success of the cashew industry in Paroda has led to calls for similar initiatives to be implemented in other parts of the country.

In conclusion, the village of Paroda in Goa, India is selling cashews at prices that are comparable to common vegetables due to an abundance of cashew plantations in the area. This has led to a surge in demand and has had a positive impact on the local economy. The success of the cashew industry in Paroda has led to calls for similar initiatives to be implemented in other parts of India.