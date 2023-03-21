UAE announces official work hours for private sector employees during Ramadan

Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the official work timings for private sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan. The ministry said the number of work hours would be reduced by 2 during the holy month.

Private sector employees usually work 8 hours a day or 48 a week. This will get reduced to 6 hours a day, or 36 a week. Any additional hours of work may be considered overtime, for which the workers will need to be paid extra.

Also Read: Emirate in UAE announces paid parking hours during Ramadan

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) had issued a circular setting the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan for the employees of federal authorities. The official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12pm on Friday.