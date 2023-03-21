US state of Arkansas to build a monument to mark the abortions performed in the state

A US state has recently approved the construction of a monument dedicated to aborted fetuses. The monument will be built on the grounds of the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. The proposal was put forward by a Republican state senator who believes that the monument will help raise awareness about the issue of abortion.

The design of the monument has not yet been finalized, but it will reportedly feature a statue of a baby, as well as a plaque with a message about the sanctity of human life. The monument is expected to be funded through private donations, rather than public funds.

The decision to approve the construction of the monument has sparked controversy and criticism from pro-choice advocates. They argue that the monument is an attempt to shame women who have had abortions and to promote anti-abortion beliefs.

However, supporters of the monument argue that it is a way to honor and remember the lives of the unborn. They also believe that it is important to promote the idea that life begins at conception and that abortion is morally wrong.

