Extra Barricades removed from British High Commission

A few days after the tricolor at the Indian High Commission in London was torn down by Khalistani demonstrators, the Delhi Police have taken down extra barricades outside the UK High Commission here, although the security is still in place. Outside of the British High Commission in this country, security measures are still in place. However, barriers that were put in the way of access to the Commission and created barriers for commutation have been taken down, a senior police officer said PTI.

After seeing videos of pro-Khalistan protesters taking down the Indian flag at the Indian mission in London on Sunday night, India summoned the British Deputy High Commissioner and demanded an explanation for the complete absence of security. A group of demonstrators brandishing separatist Khalistani flags vandalized the Indian mission, which was slammed by high-ranking British officials as disgraceful and completely unacceptable. The UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously, they added.