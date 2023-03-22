Happy Dad Allu Arjun watches daughter Arha practising yoga; Allu Sneha Reddy shares snap | See pic

Mumbai: South Indian superstar Allu Arjun is also a doting husband and a loving father, who often treats his fans to snaps of spending quality time with his loved ones. More than the actor, Allu Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun’s wife shares photos of their lives on social media.

On Tuesday, Sneha posted a picture of the Pushpa actor and his daughter Arha practising yoga while Allu is sitting on a sofa next to her in their backyard.

Arha is seen practising a posture where her feet touch the back of her head as she is bent backwards on the mat. Allu stares at her in disbelief with his palm resting on his head. Sneha uploaded the photo and shared it with a ‘good morning’ sticker. She captioned the story with a ‘Good Morning’ sticker.

Arjun and Sneha tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and have two kids named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu will be next seen in Pushpa 2.