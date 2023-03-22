India’s new Covid-19 cases jump, PM Modi to hold high-level meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a high-level conference on Wednesday to assess the situation and public health preparation in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to officials. In India, there have been 1,134 new coronavirus cases reported, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,026, according to data provided on Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry. Five deaths brought the total number of fatalities to 5,30,813. According to the statistics updated at 8 am, Kerala confirmed one death while Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra each reported one death. Weekly optimism was calculated to be 0.98 percent, whereas the daily positivity was 1.09 percent.

Unusual March rains contributed to an increase in flu cases, especially those caused by the novel H3N2 virus, and the spike in Covid-19 infections this time around. For both the H3N2 virus and Covid-19, the symptoms—cough, body aches, fever, and sore throat—are the same.