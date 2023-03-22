Ministry announces Ramadan working hours

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar announced Ramadan working hours in each of the Medical Commission Department, birth registration offices, and the Department of Medical Relations and Treatment Abroad.

Medical Commission will receive patients from 9am to 5.30 pm. The birth registration offices will receive applications for registration and issuance of a birth certificate for newborns in the morning period from 9:30am until 1:30pm, in each of the Women’s Health and Research Center, Al Wakra Hospital, Al Khor Hospital, the Cuban Hospital, Sidra Medicine, Al-Ahli Hospital, Doha Clinic Hospital, and Al-Emadi Hospital.

Also Read: Ramadan 2023: Gulf country announces reduced working hours

The birth registration offices that operate in the evening shift from 1:30pm until 4:30pm will be represented in the Women’s Health and Research Center, Sidra Medicine, and Al-Ahli Hospital.

The appointments for receiving patients of the Medical Relations and Treatment Abroad Department at the Ministry of Public Health building will be from Sunday to Thursday from 9:30am to 1pm.