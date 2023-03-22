DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Ramadan 2023: Emirate in UAE announces 3-day weekend

Mar 22, 2023, 01:21 pm IST

Dubai: Umm Al Quwain has announced official working hours for government employees in the emirate during the holy month of Ramadan. As per the announcement, all local government agencies in the emirate will have a 3-day weekend during Ramadan. Employees will be off from Friday to Sunday.

The working hours will be from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday. The decision was based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

 

 

