Ramadan 2023: Roads and Transport Authority announces paid parking hours, Metro, bus timings in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced paid parking hours in Dubai during Ramadan. The authority said that paid parking hours will be changed for the duration of Ramadan.

Motorists will have to pay parking fees from 8am to 6pm, and again from 8pm to midnight, from Monday to Saturday. At Tecom, fees will apply from 8am to 6pm. Parking must be paid in the multi-level parking lots at all times.

RTA informed that Metro Stations on the Red Line and Green Line will operate from Monday to Thursday between 5am and midnight. On Friday, from 5am to 1am the following morning; on Saturday, from 5am to midnight and on Sunday, from 8am to midnight.Dubai Tram will operate from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 1am the following day, and on Sunday from 9am to 1am the next day. Bus stations will operate from 6am to 1am the next day.

The service timing of Customer service centres will be 9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday; and 9am to 12 noon on Friday. Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha and RTA Head Office will be operating as usual around the clock.

Timings of Vehicle testing centres:

Tasjeel Jebel Ali: Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 7am to 4pm; and on Friday from 7am to 12 noon.

Hatta: Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8am to 3pm; and on Friday from 8pm to 12midnight.

Al Mutakamela Al Quoz, Wasel Al Jaddaf, Nad Al Hamar, Tamam Al Kindi, Cars Al Mamzar, Cars Deira, Tasjeel Discovery, Al Aweer, AutoPro Al Satwa, AutoPro Al Mankhool, Tasjeel Al Tawar: Monday to Thursday and Saturday morning shift from 8am to 4pm; evening shift from 8pm to 12 midnight; Friday morning shift from 8am to 12 noon, and Friday evening shift from 8pm to 12 midnight.

Tasjeel Al Qusais, Tasjeel Al Barsha, Tasjeel Al Warsan: Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8am to 12 midnight; Friday morning shift from 8am to 12 noon; and Friday evening shift from 3pm to 12 midnight.

Shamil Al Adhed, Shamil Muhaisnah, Shamil Nad Al Hamar, Shamil Al Qusais, Tajdeed, Wasl Al Arabi Center, Al Mumayaz Al Barsha, Al Mumayaz Al Mizhar, Tasjeel Motor City, Tasjeel Arabian City, Al Yalayes, Al Mutakamela, Al Aweer and Quick: From Monday to Thursday and Saturday, the morning shift is from 8am to 4pm, while the evening shift is from 8pm to 12 midnight. The Friday morning shift is from 8am to 12 midday, while the evening shift is from 8pm to 12 midnight.