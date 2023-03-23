Health Ministry Advises States to Follow 5-Fold Strategy Against Covid-19

To combat Covid-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised all states to continue focusing on the 5-pronged strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination. The ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday advised all states and union territories to effectively implement a five-pronged strategy of test, track, treat, follow Covid-appropriate behavior, and vaccinate to stem the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19. “We’ll conduct another mock drill to assess Covid-19 preparations. Mock drills will be conducted in all states/UTs soon.

The ministry has also asked states to ensure that required drugs and logistics for Influenza and Covid -19 are available in all health facilities. Aside from that, states have been asked to ensure that there are enough designated beds and health workers. PM Modi emphasized the importance of adopting Covid-appropriate behavior and maintaining respiratory hygiene. He also emphasized the importance of lab surveillance, genome testing, and testing in all cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).