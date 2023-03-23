Rajinikanth arrives in Kerala for final schedule shoot of ‘Jailer’ | Watch

Kochi: South Indian superstar Rajinikanth has arrived in Kerala for the shooting of the climax scenes of his latest film ‘Jailer’. It is learnt that the shooting is scheduled in Chalakudy. The movie is directed by Nelson Dileep.

The video of Rajinikanth arriving in Kerala has gone viral on social media. Actors Mohanlal, Sivraj Kumar, Sunil and Vasant Ravi are also part of the film. This is also the first film since ‘Padayappa’ in which Ramya Krishnan and Rajinikanth are sharing the screen.

According to a recent report by the Times of India, the shooting of the movie will conclude in a few weeks and post-production work will commence shortly. It is reported that only 15 days of the shooting remain, of which Rajinikanth will participate for around 10 days. The production team intends to finish filming the entire movie by April 15, 2023. Sun Pictures is producing the action-packed thriller, which is anticipated to be released in the summer of 2023.