Stock Market: Equity benchmarks decline in initial trade

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks declined in initial trade on Thursday. The weak trend in global markets, weak trend in index major Reliance Industries and IT counters weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex fell 341 points to 57,873.59 and the broader NSE Nifty declined 97.8 points to 17,054.10. The top losers in the market were , Asian Paints, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel.

The 30-share BSE benchmark advanced 139.91 points or 0.24% to settle at 58,214.59 on Wednesday. The Nifty climbed 44.40 points or 0.26% to end at 17,151.90. Foreign Portfolio Investors turned buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 61.72 crore.