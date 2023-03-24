Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 44,000 mark again

Mumbai: Price of gold surged for second day in a row. The yellow metal has crossed Rs 44,000 mark again. In the last two days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 640 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,000 per 8 gram and Rs 5500 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,480, down Rs 85 per 10 grams or 0.14%. Silver futures were trading Rs 112 or 0.16% lower at Rs 70,100 per kg.

In the global markets, Comex Gold was trading at $1,992.80 per ounce, down by $3.10 or 0.16% while silver was trading at $23.170, down by $0.086 or 0.37%. Spot gold was flat at $1,993.73 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were also unchanged at $1,996.60. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.1% to $23.11 per ounce, platinum was little changed at $984.13 and palladium was 0.1% lower at $1,429.19.