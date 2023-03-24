Gulf country restricts movement of trucks on major roads

Muscat: The Directorate General of Traffic in Oman has banned movement of trucks in some major roads in the country during the holy month of Ramadan . The Royal Oman Police (ROP) informed that the decision was taken to avoid congestion on roads.

Truck movement is not permitted on the roads mentioned below:

Main roads in Muscat Governorate

Al Dhakhiliyah Road (Muscat – Bidbid Bridge)

Al Batinah Highway (Muscat – Shinas)

Also Read: Indian Railways extends service of this special train

Timings:

From 6 am to 9 am and 12 noon to 4 pm (Sunday – Thursday)

From 6 pm to 10 pm (Saturday)

The Royal Oman Police urged truck drivers to comply to the above-mentioned instructions for their safety and the safety of road users.