Singer Bombay Jayashri Ramnath is in good health following a health setback in UK

Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, a renowned Carnatic vocalist, recently experienced a ‘health setback’ while on tour in the United Kingdom. According to a statement posted on her Instagram Story, the famed singer is stable and recovering owing to timely medical intervention from the country’s National Health Service (NHS).

According to a PTI story, the well-known performer underwent surgery for an aneurysm she suffered while playing in the United Kingdom. Aneurysms, which occur when an artery swells due to a weak arterial wall, can occur everywhere in the body, including the brain, spleen, aorta, back of the knee, and gut. Internal bleeding and stroke can occur as a result of a burst aneurysm. It is sometimes lethal. The singer’s family, who is in the nation with her, has stated that she needs to relax for a few days. Her family also asked that fans and the media respect their privacy. They advised her followers to disregard messages spreading on social media channels.