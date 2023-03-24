Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday. As per market experts, negative cues from the Asian markets and negative performance of banking and financial stocks weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex was trading 246 points or 0.43% lower at 57,678. NSE Nifty fell 75 points or 0.44% to 17,001. On the sectoral front, Nifty IT surged 1.09%, and Nifty FMCG rose 0.16%. However, banks, financials, auto, media, metal, realty, consumer durables and oil & gas stocks opened lower. In the broader market, Nifty Smallcap50 rose 0.12%, while Nifty Midcap50 fell 0.32%.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

All the Adani Group company stocks advanced in early trade except Ambuja Cements and ACC. Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission opened high.