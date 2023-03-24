World Happiness report 2023 released by the UN has European countries dominating the top 10 spots

According to a new study, countries that rank high on the happiness index also tend to report increased drug use. The study, which was conducted by researchers at the University of Warwick in the UK, analyzed data from 144 countries over a period of 10 years.

The study found that countries with high levels of life satisfaction and well-being, as measured by the World Happiness Report, also tended to have higher rates of drug use. This was true for both legal and illegal drugs, including alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana.

The researchers suggest that this may be because people in these countries have more disposable income and greater access to drugs. In addition, they note that people in happier countries may be more likely to engage in risk-taking behaviors, including drug use.

The study also found that there was a correlation between drug use and income inequality. Countries with high levels of income inequality tended to have higher rates of drug use, regardless of their overall level of happiness.

The researchers caution that correlation does not necessarily imply causation, and that more research is needed to understand the relationship between happiness, income, and drug use. However, they suggest that policies aimed at increasing happiness and reducing income inequality may also help to reduce drug use.

The study highlights the complex interplay between happiness, income, and drug use, and suggests that there may be underlying social and economic factors that contribute to patterns of drug use around the world.