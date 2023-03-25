Eric Garcetti has been sworn in as the United States’ Ambassador to India

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was sworn in as the United States Ambassador to India on Friday during a ceremony held by Vice President Kamala Harris. The US Senate confirmed Mr Garcetti’s candidature earlier this month, capping a two-year search for a replacement for the vital diplomatic position. When asked about his new diplomatic post, Mr Garcetti remarked, I can’t wait to serve. His close family members, including wife Amy Wakeland, father Gil Garcetti, mother Sukey Garcetti, and mother-in-law Dee Wakeland, were all present.

Garcetti’s nomination had been pending before the US Congress since July 2021, when he was nominated by President Joe Biden. Garcetti, was not approved by the Senate during President Biden’s first two years in office because of concerns expressed by certain members over his handling of sexual assault and harassment charges against a former senior assistant. President Biden, however, renominated him to the same position in January of this year. Notwithstanding the issues highlighted, advocates of Garcetti claimed that it was critical not to leave India without an ambassador owing to geopolitical reasons. The US Embassy in India has been without an ambassador since January 2021, the longest period in the history of US-India ties since Kenneth Juster, the last US envoy in New Delhi, stepped down following the change of government in America.