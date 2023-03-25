G20 RIIG Conference on Circular Bio-Economy begins in Dibrugarh

The G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference was held in Dibrugarh, Assam on Friday. Representatives from the G20, guest countries, international organizations, and the scientific community convened to discuss and explore solutions to develop a sustainable and circular bio-economy. The conference had 103 attendees, including 56 international representatives from 26 nations. The conference, led by Dr. S Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, aimed to bring together key stakeholders responsible for planning, establishing new programs, and managing existing programmes in agriculture, de-carbonization of industry, bio-energy, and bioresource management.

Dr. S. Chandrasekhar stated that the G20 RIIG conclave is dedicated to promoting a sustainable future by educating the public on the importance of zero waste management, and that the goal of this gathering was to beautifully frame the conversation and inspire people to take action towards reducing waste and preserving our planet. The goal of the conference, according to Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, was to bring together key actors responsible for planning, establishing new programmes, and managing existing programmes related to agriculture, de-carbonization of industry, bio-energy, and bioresource management. The goal of the interactive event was to encourage active participation from all major stakeholders, including people, policies, and locations. This was done in order to foster a more inclusive policy-making strategy that provides a conceptual framework for mainstreaming circular bio-economy models across many sectors. The conference aims to strengthen global efforts towards a more sustainable and circular bio-economy by promoting collaborations and partnerships among G20 members and stakeholders, according to Dr. S Chandrasekhar. Yesterday’s conference was divided into four sessions: Agriculture: Challenges and Opportunities, Industry towards Decarbonization, Bio-Energy, and Bio-resource Management.