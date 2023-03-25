In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,590 new COVID cases

According to a press release published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning, India registered 1590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, India now has 8,601 active cases. The total number of infection recoveries has risen to 4,41,62,832, with 910 in the last 24 hours. India’s recovery rate is at 98.79 percent. The current Daily Positivity rate and Weekly Positivity rate are 1.33 percent and 1.23 percent, respectively. According to the announcement, 1,19,560 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours as of Saturday morning, with a total of 92.08 crores collected. India has administered 220.65 million Covid-19 Vaccine doses (95.20 crores Second Dose and 22.86 crores Precaution Dose) under the National Vaccination Campaign, with 9,497 doses administered in the last 24 hours.