Indian Railways allows additional stops for these trains: Full list

New Delhi: West Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways has decided to add a temporary stoppage for several trains at Maihar station. This station falls under the Jabalpur division in Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken considering the heavy rush of devotees visiting the Maa Sharda Temple in the area. Trains will be given 5 minutes stop from March 22 to April 5.

Full list:

The LTT- Gorakhpur-LTT Godan Express, LTT-Chhapra-LTT Express, Chennai-Chapra-Chennai Gangakaveri Express, Valsad-Muzaffarpur-Valsad Express, LTT-Dibrugarh-LTT Express, Surat-Chhapra-Surat Taptiganga Express and LTT-Prayagraj-LTT Duronto Express will now have an added halt of 5 minutes at the Maihar station until April 5.

Train No. 11055 LTT–Gorakhpur Godan Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 03:25/03:30 am and on its return journey, the arrival/departure time of train no. 11056 is 08:55/09:00 pm respectively.

Train no. 11059 LTT-Chhapra Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 03:25/03:30 am and on its return journey train no. 11060 Chhapra-LTT Express will arrive and depart at 08:55/09:00 pm respectively.

Train No. 12669 Chennai-Chhapra Ganga Kaveri Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 09:10/09:15 pm and on its return journey, train No. 12670 Chhapra-Chennai Ganga Kaveri Express will arrive/depart at 07:35/07:40 am.

Train no. 19051 Valsad-Muzaffarpur Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 03:35/03:40 pm and on its return journey train no. 19052 Muzaffarpur-Valsad Express, the arrival/departure timings at Maihar station will be 11:55/12:00 am.

Train No. 15945 LTT-Dibrugarh Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 01:05/01:10 am and the arrival/departure timing of train no. 15946 Dibrugarh-LTT Express at Maihar station will be at 11:20/11:25 pm.

Train no. 19045 Surat-Chhapra Taptiganga Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 02:35/02:40 am and on its return journey train no. 19046 Chhapra-Surat Taptiganga Express will have arrival/departure timing at Maihar station at 10:45/10:50 pm.

Train No. 12293 LTT-Prayagraj Duronto Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 08:10/08:15 am and during the return journey, train no. 12294 Prayagraj-LTT Duronto Express will have arrival/departure timing at the same station at 09:30/09:35 pm.