ISSF World Cup Shooting Championship: India’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil wins bronze medal

Bhopal: In shooting, India’s Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil won a bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle event in the 8th ISSF World Cup Shooting Championship held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil scored 262.2 points. This is Rudraksh’s second medal in this World Cup. He won a bronze medal in the mixed event yesterday, playing with his partner Narmada Raju.

Earlier Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan won silver in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. Sarabjot Singh clinched gold and compatriot Varun Tomar bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol men’s event.

Also Read: Ramadan 2023: Emirate in UAE announces paid parking hours, toll gate timings and public bus schedules

India finished second with a total of five medals, one gold, one silver and three bronze. China is still at the top with a total of eight medals.