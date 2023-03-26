Actor Innocent is critically ill, has significant comorbidities, and has poor vital signs: medical bulletin

According to a medical bulletin published by the hospital at 9.45 am on Sunday, the health of Malayalam actor Innocent (75), who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, is still in serious condition.

‘He has serious comorbidities and is critically unwell.’ The advisory indicated that ‘vital signs and other indications are not at favourable levels.’

He is still receiving complete extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support, the statement, and the medical staff is continuously monitoring him.

The former MP for Chalakudy was hospitalised after getting a throat illness. The past two weeks have seen him being monitored at the hospital.

In 2012, Innocent received a throat cancer diagnosis. He declared himself to have fully healed of the illness in 2015.

Since then, he has served as an inspiration to everyone suffering the illness. In his book ‘Cancer wardile chiri,’ he discussed his experiences. (Smile in the cancer ward).

His most recent appearance was in the Prithviraj-Shaji Kailas film ‘Kaduva.’ Additionally, he appeared in the Sathyan Anthikad movie ‘Makal,’ which was released last year.