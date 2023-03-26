Alliance Air to launch one more flight on this route

New Delhi: State owned air carrier in the country, Alliance Air has decided to increase the frequency of flights on Kolkata-Gorakhpur route. Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India will start the new flight service from March 28. This new direct flight, operated by Air India, will be connecting Kolkata and Gorakhpur twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

‘ATR-72 aircraft would depart Gorakhpur at 12:15 PM on Tuesdays and Saturdays to reach Kolkata at 2 PM. The return flight will take off at 2:30 PM to reach Gorakhpur at 4:15 PM. The flight under the regional connectivity scheme will have fares starting from Rs 2622,’ said the air carrier in a statement.

Earlier the airline announced that it will operate flights connecting Bamrauli airport in Prayagraj to New Delhi. The flight service will begin from March 27. The departure time of the direct flight between the two cities is set at 5:25 PM. At present, Alliance Air operates a flight from Prayagraj to Delhi at 4.10 pm. This flight will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – at the revised timings while on the rest of the days, it will continue to operate at its old time of 4.10 pm.

Alliance Air presently operates flights to 56 destinations including Ziro and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Dimapur in Assam, Shillong in Meghalaya and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra. Alliance Air also provides flights to Itanagar, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga and Diu.