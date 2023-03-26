BJP leader, 22 others cleared in 9-year rail blockade case by Bihar Court

On Saturday, a Bihar court cleared Union Minister Giriraj Singh and 22 other defendants in a case that had been pending for nine years after they staged a rail blockade.

BJP politicians Ram Surat Rai and Suresh Sharma, LJP MP Veena Devi, and Giriraj Singh were among those who appeared before the MP/MLA court in Muzaffarpur in relation to the Railway Act complaint filed in 2014.

In March 2014, the state-wide ‘rail roko’ was held in opposition to the Congress-led UPA’s denial of Bihar’s request for special category status.

‘The case was filed at Sonepur’s Railway Court and was moved here when the MP/MLA court was established. A charge sheet was submitted against 23 of the total 27 identified defendants. No evidence was found against any of them, so they were all declared not guilty’, attorney Ashok Kumar told reporters.

Notably, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has threatened to take action to grant special status to ‘all backward states’ if his attempts to defeat the BJP by unifying the opposition were successful.