Cathedral in Spain holds mass to recognise and apologise to victims of sexual abuse perpetrated in the diocese

A cathedral in Spain held a special mass for victims of sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests. The mass was held in the Cathedral of Santa María de la Sede in the southern city of Seville.

The event was organized by the Association of Victims of Sexual Abuse by Priests in Spain, which was founded in 2012 to support survivors of abuse and advocate for justice and accountability within the Catholic Church.

During the mass, victims of abuse and their supporters gathered to pray for healing and to demand that the Church take responsibility for the harm caused by its members. They also called for greater transparency and accountability in the Church’s handling of sexual abuse cases.

The Catholic Church has faced widespread criticism and condemnation in recent years for its handling of sexual abuse cases, with many survivors and advocacy groups accusing the Church of covering up abuse and protecting abusers.

In Spain, several high-profile cases of sexual abuse by Catholic priests have come to light in recent years, prompting public outrage and calls for reform within the Church. The Association of Victims of Sexual Abuse by Priests in Spain has been at the forefront of these efforts, pushing for justice and accountability for survivors.

The mass held in Seville is just one example of the growing movement for reform and justice within the Catholic Church. As more survivors come forward and demand accountability, it remains to be seen what steps the Church will take to address the harm caused by its members and to prevent future abuse from occurring.