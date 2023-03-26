Crispy parippuvada

The spicy, crunchy parippuvada or dal fritters are particularly dear to the hearts of the Keralites. It’s a fantastic experience to bite into that ideal crunchiness while drinking hot tea. Dal fritters are more than just a late-night snack; Malayalis enjoy them with tea and parippuvada while having fascinating conversations. Fry the dal fritter in fresh coconut oil for the best flavour and aroma. Here is a recipe for delicious and crunchy dal fritters that you can make at home.

Ingredients

1 cup toor dal

½ cup chopped shallots

1 tbsp chopped green chillies

1 tsp chopped ginger

Curry leaves

Salt as required

Coconut oil to fry

Preparation

Prepare the toor dal by soaking it for at least four hours.

Make a coarse paste out of the dal that has been soaked.

Stir in the remaining ingredients.

Mix thoroughly, then use the dough to form small balls that you can gently press into fritter shapes.

In heated coconut oil, deep fry.