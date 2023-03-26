Donald Trump in his first rally for 2024 presidential polls targets ‘gender ideology and expression’

Former US President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of thousands in Waco, Texas on Saturday in his first rally for the 2024 presidential polls. He made reference to diverse gender expressions, targeting what he called the ‘cult of gender ideology’, stating that ‘We will defeat the cult of gender ideology to reassert that God created two genders, Male and Female.’ This was said to a highly enthusiastic crowd. The rally took place on the same day when Waco witnessed a conclusion to a prolonged deadly standoff between law enforcement authorities and members of Branch Davidians cult.

Trump opened the rally by playing a song titled ‘Justice for All’, featuring a choir of men imprisoned for their role in the January 6, 2021 rioting in the US capital. The men are shown singing the American national anthem in sync with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Last week, Trump predicted his own arrest on Tuesday and called for protests without adding that they should be peaceful. He had warned of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he is eventually charged.

During the rally, Trump repeated his claim that the 2020 presidential election was ‘rigged’, and praised the rioters of January 6. He called the prosecutors overseeing multiple investigations into his conduct ‘absolute human scum’ and stated that ‘the thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced.’ Throughout the rally, his supporters held signs that read ‘Witch hunt,’ ‘I stand with Trump,’ and ‘Trump 2024.’